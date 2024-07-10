Heroic Mother Elephant Saves Baby from Well in Ernakulam

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Wednesday when a baby elephant fell into a well in Ernakulam district, Kerala. The calf, stranded on private property in the Illithode area, was freed by its determined mother while local residents, police, and forest officials watched.

Visuals aired on news channels captured the mother elephant pulling her baby out of the well and reuniting with their nearby herd. The wild elephants then returned to the forest.

The incident, which occurred in the morning, led to protests from local residents. They accused forest officials of neglecting the increasing wild elephant menace, citing multiple complaints that had gone unaddressed.

