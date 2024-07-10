Left Menu

Flooding Crisis at Kaziranga National Park

More than 150 animals, including nine rare one-horned rhinos, have drowned in floods at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, India. The state is facing severe flash floods due to heavy rains over the past two months, which have also displaced thousands of people and killed at least 79.

Updated: 10-07-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

More than 150 animals, including nine rare one-horned rhinos, have succumbed to flooding at Kaziranga National Park, located in Assam, India's northeastern state, officials reported. The region has been severely impacted by flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall over the last two months, resulting in the deaths of at least 79 people.

Among the devastation, almost one-third of Kaziranga's camps are submerged. This park holds nearly half of the global population of one-horned rhinos, approximately 4,000 in total. The weather department has forecasted additional heavy rains in the northern and northeastern states for the next two to three days, which may exacerbate the crisis.

Water levels in nine rivers in Assam have surpassed dangerous levels, and tributaries of the Brahmaputra River are expected to rise. Similarly, rivers in Bihar are nearing their banks, compounded by water flowing downstream from flood-affected Nepal earlier this week.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

