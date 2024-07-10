Left Menu

Delhi Embraces Monsoon Magic with Light Showers

Delhi experienced light rain on Wednesday afternoon, with the weather department forecasting additional showers at isolated locations later in the evening. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels reached 86 percent in the morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:06 IST
Delhi Embraces Monsoon Magic with Light Showers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced light rain showers on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the onset of monsoon magic in the capital. The weather department has forecast more showers at isolated locations across the city later in the evening.

The Met department reported that light rainfall and drizzle are likely to occur at ITO, Akshardham, Lodi Road, and NCR within the next two hours.

Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season. The humidity level reached 86 percent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The weather office also predicted that the intensity of the rain is likely to increase in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024