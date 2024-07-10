Delhi Embraces Monsoon Magic with Light Showers
Delhi experienced light rain on Wednesday afternoon, with the weather department forecasting additional showers at isolated locations later in the evening. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels reached 86 percent in the morning.
Delhi experienced light rain showers on Wednesday afternoon, signaling the onset of monsoon magic in the capital. The weather department has forecast more showers at isolated locations across the city later in the evening.
The Met department reported that light rainfall and drizzle are likely to occur at ITO, Akshardham, Lodi Road, and NCR within the next two hours.
Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the season. The humidity level reached 86 percent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The weather office also predicted that the intensity of the rain is likely to increase in the coming days.
