Heatwave Alert: Rising Temperatures in Rajasthan
Rajasthan is set to experience rising temperatures in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur forecasts a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Areas like Churu have already recorded higher-than-normal temperatures, indicating a heat wave in certain parts.
Rajasthan is bracing for a surge in temperatures as the Meteorological Centre Jaipur reports an impending heatwave. The state is expected to witness a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures over the next three to four days.
Current forecasts suggest that Rajasthan will experience predominantly dry weather, with both minimum and maximum temperatures remaining 2-4 degrees above normal levels. Such conditions signal a continuation of unusually hot weather in the region.
In a striking example, the city of Churu has recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees above the usual norm. This trend underscores the urgency for residents to prepare for persistently hot conditions.
