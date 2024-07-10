Left Menu

Union Minister Khattar Urges Chhattisgarh to Utilize Central Funds Efficiently

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advised Chhattisgarh to utilize Central funds efficiently to fast-track development. In a Nava Raipur meeting, he highlighted the need for better Centre-State cooperation and pledged full support in electricity and housing sectors. CM Sai reported rapid progress in power generation and improvement in electric availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:38 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday advised the Chhattisgarh government to effectively utilize the funds provided by the Centre to expedite the state's development.

Khattar, the former Haryana chief minister, emphasized better coordination between the Centre and Chhattisgarh to hasten ongoing projects in the power and urban development sectors. This was communicated during a meeting held at Mantralaya in Nava Raipur.

Promising full support from the Centre in the realms of electricity and housing, Khattar, who also oversees Housing and Urban Affairs, mentioned that various initiatives are being implemented to provide affordable electricity and boost solar energy. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other key officials were present at the conference.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

