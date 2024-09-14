Delhi Sees Unseasonal Cool Weather with Heavy Rainfall
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal average, with 57 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The weather department predicts a cloudy sky and moderate rain for the day. AQI was satisfactory at 54, indicating good air quality.
Delhi experienced unusual weather on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the seasonal norm, according to weather officials.
The city recorded 57 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, forecasting agencies expect the sky to remain generally cloudy with bursts of moderate rain throughout the day.
Maximum temperatures are projected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was noted at 100 percent at 8:30 am. The AQI stood at a satisfactory 54, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board, indicating good air quality conditions.
