Delhi Sees Unseasonal Cool Weather with Heavy Rainfall

Delhi experienced unusual weather on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 21.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the seasonal norm, according to weather officials.

The city recorded 57 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, forecasting agencies expect the sky to remain generally cloudy with bursts of moderate rain throughout the day.

Maximum temperatures are projected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was noted at 100 percent at 8:30 am. The AQI stood at a satisfactory 54, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board, indicating good air quality conditions.

