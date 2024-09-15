Left Menu

Gaurs Group to Invest Rs 1,600 Crore in New Luxury Housing Project

Gaurs Group is set to invest around Rs 1,600 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Known as 'Gaur NYC Residences', the project sold all 1,216 apartments almost instantly. The surge in demand reflects the market's appetite for premium living spaces, especially in the post-COVID era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:35 IST
Gaurs Group to Invest Rs 1,600 Crore in New Luxury Housing Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Gaurs Group has announced a substantial investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The new venture, 'Gaur NYC Residences,' has already witnessed unprecedented demand, with all 1,216 apartments sold within three days of its launch.

Gaurs Group's Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Gaur, revealed that the project garnered over 3,000 expressions of interest from potential buyers. To maintain transparency, flats were allotted via a lottery conducted live on YouTube. The total sales value generated from the project stands at Rs 3,100 crore.

Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, attributed the strong demand to the company's credibility and brand value. The project, situated along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, features 10 towers with 32 stories each, covering a developable area of more than 30 lakh square feet. Gaurs Group plans to finance the construction cost through internal accruals, focusing on meeting the rising demand for premium living spaces in the Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024