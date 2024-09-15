Severe Weather Causes Road Closures and Power Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the closure of 38 roads and the disruption of 11 power supply schemes. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued in six districts as intermittent rains continue. The state has recorded significant rainfall deficits and suffered extensive financial losses.
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 38 roads and disruption of 11 power supply schemes, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Sunday evening.
The local meteorological centre issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in six districts on Wednesday, while predicting a continuation of wet spell till September 21.
Intermittent rain continues to affect parts of the state with Kasauli recording the highest rainfall of 53 mm. Other areas such as Dharampur, Renuka, and Chamba also reported significant rainfall. Consequently, road closures have predominantly affected Kangra, Shimla, and Mandi, among other districts.
