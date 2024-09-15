Left Menu

Severe Weather Causes Road Closures and Power Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the closure of 38 roads and the disruption of 11 power supply schemes. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued in six districts as intermittent rains continue. The state has recorded significant rainfall deficits and suffered extensive financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:09 IST
Severe Weather Causes Road Closures and Power Disruptions in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 38 roads and disruption of 11 power supply schemes, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on Sunday evening.

The local meteorological centre issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in six districts on Wednesday, while predicting a continuation of wet spell till September 21.

Intermittent rain continues to affect parts of the state with Kasauli recording the highest rainfall of 53 mm. Other areas such as Dharampur, Renuka, and Chamba also reported significant rainfall. Consequently, road closures have predominantly affected Kangra, Shimla, and Mandi, among other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024