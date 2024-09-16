Tragedy in Meerut: Building Collapse Claims 10 Lives

In an unprecedented tragedy, a three-storey house collapsed in Zakir Colony, Meerut, resulting in the death of 10 people. The densely-populated area witnessed the simultaneous arrival of multiple bodies at the graveyard, a first in its history, according to residents.

The collapse occurred on Saturday afternoon, trapping fifteen people under the debris. While five injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment, the emotional toll on the community has been immense. Naseem, a nearby resident, recounted hearing a loud explosion and described how clouds of dust quickly engulfed the area, reducing the building to rubble instantaneously.

The site has been sealed by authorities for investigation. As families mourn, financial assistance is being promised by local officials for both the bereaved and those who lost property and livestock. UP Minister of State for Energy Somendra Tomar visited affected families, providing assurances of governmental support.

(With inputs from agencies.)