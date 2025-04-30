Odisha Supports Fallen Officers' Families with Jobs and Financial Aid
The Odisha government has extended support to the widows of two police officers who died in a road accident with home guard jobs and financial aid. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed them appointment letters and Rs 10 lakh each, commemorating their husbands' service and sacrifice.
In a heartfelt gesture, the Odisha government has stepped forward to support the families of two police officers who tragically lost their lives while on duty. The widows of Jagabandhu Mahali and Devi Shabar have been appointed as home guards.
The tragic accident occurred on April 22 near Gatiroutpatna, claiming the lives of the officers from Cuttack and Rayagada districts, respectively. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally presented each widow with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, ensuring a form of financial security amid their loss.
This act underscores the commitment of the state government to honor and support its fallen heroes' families in challenging times.
