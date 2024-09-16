Portugal Seeks More Fire-Fighting Planes as Fires Rage Across Regions

Portugal requested additional fire-fighting planes on Monday as 15 wildfires raged across central and northern regions, including one particularly devastating blaze near Albergaria-a-Velha, which burned down houses on the town's outskirts. More than 800 firefighters have been deployed to control this fire and three others in the northwestern Aveiro district, leading to road closures and evacuations.

The fires, intensified by strong winds and soaring temperatures, have enveloped the area in thick smoke. Authorities have already deployed eight water-bombing aircraft in the district and aim to secure more through the EU's RescEU civil protection mechanism.

Albergaria-a-Velha Mayor Antonio Loureiro confirmed that the fire has destroyed two houses and continues to threaten both residential and industrial areas of the town, which has a population of around 25,000. Countrywide, 1,500 firefighters are battling the blazes as temperatures, which exceeded 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend, are expected to remain high. While Portugal and Spain have experienced fewer fires this year due to earlier rains, the prevailing hot and dry conditions attributed to global warming continue to pose significant risks.

