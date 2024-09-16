Austrian Elections Paused by Deadly Floods: Political Maneuvering Amid Crisis

Devastating floods across Austria have forced political parties to pause their election campaigns, according to Chancellor Karl Nehammer. However, analysts argue the campaign remains active, albeit focused on crisis management.

Heavy rainfall since Friday has led to the worst flooding in two decades, especially impacting Lower Austria. The disaster has claimed three lives.

With elections nearing, campaign events were canceled and debates postponed. Nehammer and other leaders maintain a visible presence, emphasizing their roles in managing the emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)