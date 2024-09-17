Left Menu

Scientific Breakthroughs and Technological Challenges

Recent science news includes a study showing how pregnancy reorganizes a woman's brain, a global call to challenge AI systems with tough questions, and Arianespace's reaffirmed plans for the Ariane 6 launch after solving a software glitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:27 IST
In the latest science news, a groundbreaking study has revealed how a woman's brain undergoes significant reorganization during and after pregnancy. These changes, some temporary and others long-lasting, were mapped through scans conducted from pre-conception until two years postpartum.

Additionally, technology experts are calling for the hardest questions to test AI systems in a project named 'Humanity's Last Exam.' This initiative by the Center for AI Safety (CAIS) and Scale AI aims to identify when AI reaches expert-level capabilities, keeping pace with advancing technologies.

Meanwhile, Arianespace has confirmed that the Ariane 6 launcher will have its second mission before the year's end, following the resolution of a software fault that impacted its initial launch. This comes after the rocket successfully performed a series of trials in July.



