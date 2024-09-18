Left Menu

Glucholazy's Resilience: Community Support Amid Flood Devastation

Residents of Glucholazy, a Polish town hit by severe flooding, are grateful for community support but question the preparedness of authorities. While some commend the local efforts, others criticize insurance and local government responses. The town is among many in central Europe facing the worst floods in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:20 IST
As residents of the Polish town of Glucholazy struggled to salvage what they could from their flood-ravaged homes on Wednesday, they praised friends, family, and rescue workers for their help but wondered if authorities could have done more.

Glucholazy, one of many towns across central Europe hit by the worst flooding in at least two decades, has been left with residents' possessions strewn across roads amid piles of mud and debris. Maria Ciesla, reflecting on her loss, emotionally recounted the irreplaceable items she couldn't save, like her grandchildren's toys.

Despite the devastation, the local community's support offered hope. "They serve dinners here... they provide water," Ciesla noted. However, others like Bronislaw Lesnik criticized the lack of help from insurers and local councils. Meanwhile, the Polish defence ministry deployed over 14,000 soldiers and thousands of policemen to assist flood-hit regions, though some residents felt pre-flood preparations were inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

