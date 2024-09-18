Tragic Rockfall in Crete's Samaria Gorge Claims Life of Ukrainian Hiker
A sudden rainstorm triggered a fatal rockfall in Samaria Gorge, Crete, killing a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman. The incident did not harm any of the approximately 1,000 other visitors. Authorities have closed the gorge for inspection to assess further risk.
A sudden rainstorm triggered a fatal rockfall in the Samaria Gorge of Crete, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman, according to authorities.
The tragic incident took place Wednesday in the popular national park located on the Greek island's western side. State-run ERT television identified the victim, stating that she was struck on the leg by a large rock and succumbed to loss of blood.
Approximately 1,000 people were present in the 10-mile-long gorge during the time of the accident. Authorities have announced that the gorge will remain closed for inspection to determine if there is a risk of further rockfalls.
