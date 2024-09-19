Mumbai to Monitor Mangrove Belts with CCTV Network
A comprehensive CCTV surveillance network will soon be installed to monitor mangrove belts in the Mumbai region. The Maharashtra forest department floated a tender for this Rs 120-crore project, featuring 669 cameras over 195 sensitive zones in various cities. The initiative aims to protect the environment from illegal activities.
- Country:
- India
A comprehensive CCTV surveillance network aimed at closely monitoring mangrove belts in the Mumbai region will soon be installed, according to Maharashtra forest department officials.
The forest department on Wednesday announced a tender for the Rs 120-crore project and issued a Request for Proposal. The ambitious plan includes 669 cameras and a centralized monitoring system, covering 195 sensitive mangrove areas in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Uran.
S V Rama Rao, head of the forest department's Mangrove Cell, said the high-priority project aims to reassure the public that environmental protection measures are being enforced. B N Kumar, director of the NGO NatConnect Foundation, which advocated for CCTV surveillance, expressed satisfaction with the development, highlighting ongoing threats from land mafias and the construction industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Announces Reforms to Simplify Forestry Regulations and Improve Environmental Outcomes
Pope Francis and Grand Imam's Pledge for Peace and Environment in Indonesia
Highlights in Science: Satellites, Space Rocks, and Environmental Monitoring
MBMC Leads the Way in Student Safety with New Surveillance Measures
Pope Francis Visits Papua New Guinea Amid Interfaith and Environmental Focus