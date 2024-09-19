Delhi Experiences Record Dip in September Temperatures

Intermittent rainfall over the last few days has caused a notable dip in mercury levels in the national capital. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for September in 14 years.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that Thursday's minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13. In comparison, the lowest minimum temperature during this period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

As the monsoon prepares to exit, Delhiites are enjoying its final days. The city has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall this season, 67% above normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature hit 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal on Friday, with humidity levels at 76%.

The IMD forecasts that the city will remain in the green zone, indicating no weather advisories for the next six days, with cloudy skies and light rain expected on Friday. Minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius.

