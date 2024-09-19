Left Menu

Delhi Experiences Record Dip in September Temperatures

Intermittent rainfall has led to a significant drop in temperatures in Delhi, marking the city's lowest minimum September temperature in 14 years at 21.1 degrees Celsius. With the monsoon season concluding, both maximum and minimum temperatures have shown notable declines compared to previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:35 IST
Delhi Experiences Record Dip in September Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intermittent rainfall over the last few days has caused a notable dip in mercury levels in the national capital. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for September in 14 years.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that Thursday's minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13. In comparison, the lowest minimum temperature during this period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

As the monsoon prepares to exit, Delhiites are enjoying its final days. The city has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall this season, 67% above normal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature hit 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal on Friday, with humidity levels at 76%.

The IMD forecasts that the city will remain in the green zone, indicating no weather advisories for the next six days, with cloudy skies and light rain expected on Friday. Minimum temperatures are expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024