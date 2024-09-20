Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Surveys Ganga River Overflow Amid Rising Water Levels

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday conducted an aerial survey to assess the rising Ganga river water level in Patna and surrounding areas.

The CM was accompanied by senior officials of the state administration. The water level in the Ganga river crossed the danger mark at several places in the state capital on Friday.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark of 48.60 metres. Similarly, at Hathidah and Digha Ghat, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark of 41.76 metres and 50.45 metres, respectively, according to a statement issued by the district administration on Friday.

Several low-lying areas in Patna rural and Nalanda districts have also been flooded as portions of certain small dams were damaged at four places due to sudden increase in water levels in Falgu and Sakri rivers following heavy rainfall in Jharkhand over the past few days, officials said.

The flood-affected areas include the Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna and villages of Hilsa block in Nalanda districts. Portions of Baruane Zamindari dam located on the left bank of Dhanayan river in Pandarak block and Sirpatpur dam were damaged last night because of the discharge of 53,945 cusecs of water from Sakri and Falgu rivers from Uderasthan dam causing flood-like situations.

Similarly, two small dams in Hilsa block, dilapidated at the time, of Nalanda district were damaged causing flood-like situations in Jamuar and Dhuri Bigha villages, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)