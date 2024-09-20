New Discovery: Entanglement in Top Quarks Unveiled at LHC

An experiment at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva has recently uncovered entanglement in top quarks, the heaviest particles known to science. This surprising discovery was published in a new paper by the ATLAS collaboration in Nature.

Known for involving particles like photons, entanglement is a phenomenon where two objects remain connected and influence each other instantaneously, even when separated by vast distances. The finding from the ATLAS experiment indicates that entanglement can occur under high-energy conditions, expanding the realms of known physics.

Researchers believe this could be a stepping stone in understanding the fundamental laws of physics, as the study of top quarks could reveal new forces or connections to 'new physics'. Despite the impracticality of using top quarks in everyday technology, the discovery provides a novel laboratory for future experiments and deepens our grasp of quantum mechanics.

(With inputs from agencies.)