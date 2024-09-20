Subarnarekha Flood: Balasore Awaits Relief

The water level in the Subarnarekha river has receded below the danger mark on Friday, although many villages in Balasore district, Odisha, still face inundation, officials confirmed.

The water resources department reported that the Subarnarekha's level at Rajghat was 9.63 meters, down from Thursday's 10.80 meters, and below the 10.36-meter danger threshold. A recent flood, triggered by deep depression-induced rainfall, affected 141 villages.

According to a Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office report, 21,085 residents from five blocks were evacuated to safety, currently housed in 51 relief camps. Additionally, 130 homes were damaged in the calamity.

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, stated that floods have impacted 20 districts this year in two phases. Despite no loss of life, significant damage to crops, agricultural lands, and houses has been reported. Authorities have been instructed to submit damage assessments within seven days.

The initial phase affected districts like Malkangiri and Koraput, while the second phase saw significant damage in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak. Balasore district suffered the most, according to the minister.

