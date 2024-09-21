Left Menu

Torrential Rain Batters Japan's Noto Region, Triggering Landslides and Floods

Heavy rain in Japan's northcentral region of Noto triggered landslides and swollen rivers, flooding homes and leaving residents stranded. Authorities issued the highest alert in Ishikawa, where 12 rivers breached their banks. With more rain predicted, residents face further risks, exacerbating recovery from a deadly earthquake earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:05 IST
Torrential Rain Batters Japan's Noto Region, Triggering Landslides and Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Heavy rain lashed Japan's northcentral Noto region on Saturday, triggering landslides and causing rivers to overflow, leading to flooded homes and stranded residents. The recovery in this area had just begun following a deadly earthquake earlier this year.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest heavy rain alert for several cities in Ishikawa prefecture, notably Wajima, where one person is reported missing. Late Saturday morning, 12 rivers had breached their banks, the Land and Infrastructure Ministry reported, prompting residents to exercise maximum caution against potential mudslides and structural damage.

Forecasts predict up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rain by Sunday noon, with the Hokuriku region expected to bear the brunt. While no injuries have been reported, numerous homes have been flooded, residents stranded, and approximately 6,500 homes were left without power. Similar heavy rains also impacted nearby Niigata and Yamagata prefectures, with officials warning of possible flooding and additional damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024