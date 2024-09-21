Torrential Rain Batters Japan's Noto Region, Triggering Landslides and Floods

Heavy rain lashed Japan's northcentral Noto region on Saturday, triggering landslides and causing rivers to overflow, leading to flooded homes and stranded residents. The recovery in this area had just begun following a deadly earthquake earlier this year.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest heavy rain alert for several cities in Ishikawa prefecture, notably Wajima, where one person is reported missing. Late Saturday morning, 12 rivers had breached their banks, the Land and Infrastructure Ministry reported, prompting residents to exercise maximum caution against potential mudslides and structural damage.

Forecasts predict up to 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of rain by Sunday noon, with the Hokuriku region expected to bear the brunt. While no injuries have been reported, numerous homes have been flooded, residents stranded, and approximately 6,500 homes were left without power. Similar heavy rains also impacted nearby Niigata and Yamagata prefectures, with officials warning of possible flooding and additional damages.

