Left Menu

Bill Thompson's Global Fight Against Offshore Wind Farms

Bill Thompson, director of Green Oceans, has expanded his fight against offshore wind farms from Rhode Island to a global scale. He is coordinating with anti-wind groups in Australia and France, aiming to transform local activism into a sophisticated network challenging wind energy projects. These groups believe governments and developers downplay the environmental hazards of wind projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:04 IST
Bill Thompson's Global Fight Against Offshore Wind Farms

Bill Thompson's battle against offshore wind farms, which started in Rhode Island, has grown into a global movement. He now collaborates with groups in Australia and France, aiming to turn local activism into a sophisticated network challenging wind energy projects. These activists allege that governments and developers downplay the environmental risks of these projects.

Thompson's group, Green Oceans, among others, believes that wind developers and governments are minimizing the environmental downsides as they promote offshore wind farms. Activists argue that the renewable energy projects harm marine habitats, tourism, and property values. They are tapping into U.S. East Coast networks to bolster their efforts to slow down or reduce project sizes.

Despite governmental support, such as that from President Joe Biden, opposition is growing. Challenges like rising costs, supply chain issues, and lawsuits have emerged. Activists use online platforms to share tactics and they have even enlisted scientists to underscore their environmental concerns. The expansion of this network poses a significant challenge to the offshore wind industry, complicating its efforts to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024