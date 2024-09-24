Bill Thompson's Global Fight Against Offshore Wind Farms

Bill Thompson's battle against offshore wind farms, which started in Rhode Island, has grown into a global movement. He now collaborates with groups in Australia and France, aiming to turn local activism into a sophisticated network challenging wind energy projects. These activists allege that governments and developers downplay the environmental risks of these projects.

Thompson's group, Green Oceans, among others, believes that wind developers and governments are minimizing the environmental downsides as they promote offshore wind farms. Activists argue that the renewable energy projects harm marine habitats, tourism, and property values. They are tapping into U.S. East Coast networks to bolster their efforts to slow down or reduce project sizes.

Despite governmental support, such as that from President Joe Biden, opposition is growing. Challenges like rising costs, supply chain issues, and lawsuits have emerged. Activists use online platforms to share tactics and they have even enlisted scientists to underscore their environmental concerns. The expansion of this network poses a significant challenge to the offshore wind industry, complicating its efforts to combat climate change.

