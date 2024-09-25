Left Menu

Elephant Melee Causes Autorickshaw Overturn, Injures Four

Four sanitation workers were injured, one seriously, after an elephant fleeing from another tusker overturned their autorickshaw near Munnar. The incident happened near an unfenced waste dumping yard frequented by wild animals. Calls for fencing the yard have been ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:05 IST
Elephant Melee Causes Autorickshaw Overturn, Injures Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four sanitation workers were injured, one of them seriously, after their autorickshaw was overturned by an elephant near Munnar in Idukki district on Wednesday. The elephant was reportedly fleeing from another tusker at the time.

The incident took place in the morning as the workers were en route to the waste dumping yard in Kallar. Authorities revealed that the yard is unfenced and often frequented by wild animals searching for food.

Forest officials noted that two elephants had been in the area since Tuesday. They got into a fight, prompting one to flee and subsequently overturn the autorickshaw. The injured include a woman who has sustained a fractured leg, while others have minor injuries. Despite repeated requests for fencing, the panchayat has yet to act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024