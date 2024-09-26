Left Menu

Five Children Injured in House Roof Collapse in Rudrapur Village

Five children sustained injuries when a house roof in Rudrapur village of Awagarh area collapsed. Villagers rescued the trapped children and rushed them to a local health center. Two of the children with serious injuries were referred to Agra for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:39 IST
Five Children Injured in House Roof Collapse in Rudrapur Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in a village here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Rudrapur village of the Awagarh area.

According to a local resident, Rajesh Pal Singh, the roof of the house of Todi Ram Rajput collapsed around 5.30 pm while the children were playing on it.

The children -- Vishnu (12), Vikas (10), Nitesh (8), Neeraj (13) and Pankaj (10) -- were trapped under the debris. Hearing the loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and launched efforts to rescue the children, he said.

The children were rushed to the community health center in Awagarh.

Two of the injured, Nitesh and Pankaj, sustained serious injuries and were referred to Agra, Singh said.

After receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Morale reached the spot with police, the officials said.

All the injured children are undergoing treatment, they said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024