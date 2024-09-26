Five Children Injured in House Roof Collapse in Rudrapur Village
Five children sustained injuries when a house roof in Rudrapur village of Awagarh area collapsed. Villagers rescued the trapped children and rushed them to a local health center. Two of the children with serious injuries were referred to Agra for further treatment.
- Country:
- India
Five children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in a village here on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place in Rudrapur village of the Awagarh area.
According to a local resident, Rajesh Pal Singh, the roof of the house of Todi Ram Rajput collapsed around 5.30 pm while the children were playing on it.
The children -- Vishnu (12), Vikas (10), Nitesh (8), Neeraj (13) and Pankaj (10) -- were trapped under the debris. Hearing the loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and launched efforts to rescue the children, he said.
The children were rushed to the community health center in Awagarh.
Two of the injured, Nitesh and Pankaj, sustained serious injuries and were referred to Agra, Singh said.
After receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Morale reached the spot with police, the officials said.
All the injured children are undergoing treatment, they said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malaysian Police Rescue Over 400 Children from Abusive Charity Homes
Thailand Deploys Military for Flood Rescue Operations
Malaysian Authorities Expand Probe into Islamic Group After Child Rescue
Francine Devastates Louisiana: Hurricane Leaves Destruction and Heroic Rescues in Its Wake
Rescue Operation Saves 26 Child Labourers in East Delhi