REPL Receives SEBI Approval for ImpactR SM REIT

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) has secured registration for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs) from SEBI. Named ImpactR SM REIT, it will soon launch its first IPO. REPL aims to diversify its asset offerings, providing transparent investment opportunities. SEBI's regulations streamline Fractional Ownership Platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:40 IST
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), a consultancy firm for integrated urban development and infrastructure, has received the green light from SEBI for Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs).

The new registration, dubbed ImpactR SM REIT, marks only the second such approval in India under the latest regulations.

CMD of REPL, Pradeep Misra, announced plans for launching their first IPO under ImpactR SM REIT while expanding into diverse asset classes beyond traditional real estate.

SEBI's guidelines, which came into effect on March 8, 2024, aim to streamline Fractional Ownership Platforms (FOPs) and democratize real estate investments.

REPL will act as the investment manager for ImpactR SM REIT, bringing structured and transparent investment opportunities to a wider audience.

Misra emphasized the transformative potential of this step, leveraging REPL's extensive experience in urban infrastructure and government flagship programs like smart cities and PMAY.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil's Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

