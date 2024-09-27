Left Menu

Tropical Storm Helene Devastates Southeast, Millions Without Power

Tropical Storm Helene caused catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas after wreaking havoc in Florida and Georgia, leaving five dead and millions without power. The storm, initially a Category 4 hurricane, left a trail of destruction, with emergency rescues and severe damage reported across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:04 IST
Tropical Storm Helene Devastates Southeast, Millions Without Power

Tropical Storm Helene unleashed life-threatening flooding in the Carolinas on Friday, following a destructive path through Florida and Georgia that killed at least five people, submerged neighborhoods, and left over 4 million homes and businesses without power.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed two storm-related fatalities, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reported two more deaths caused by a tornado in Wheeler County. A firefighter in Blackshear, Georgia, lost his life when a tree fell on his vehicle.

Helene, which hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, weakened as it moved inland, but continued to cause severe weather conditions. Flash flood warnings were issued for several counties across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Authorities have urged residents to seek higher ground and avoid flooded areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024