Tropical Storm Helene Devastates Southeast, Millions Without Power
Tropical Storm Helene caused catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas after wreaking havoc in Florida and Georgia, leaving five dead and millions without power. The storm, initially a Category 4 hurricane, left a trail of destruction, with emergency rescues and severe damage reported across multiple states.
Tropical Storm Helene unleashed life-threatening flooding in the Carolinas on Friday, following a destructive path through Florida and Georgia that killed at least five people, submerged neighborhoods, and left over 4 million homes and businesses without power.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed two storm-related fatalities, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reported two more deaths caused by a tornado in Wheeler County. A firefighter in Blackshear, Georgia, lost his life when a tree fell on his vehicle.
Helene, which hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, weakened as it moved inland, but continued to cause severe weather conditions. Flash flood warnings were issued for several counties across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Authorities have urged residents to seek higher ground and avoid flooded areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
