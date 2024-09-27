Left Menu

Sikkim CM Chairs Crucial Meeting to Accelerate Road Projects

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a meeting to review road project progress and address land availability issues. The discussion, involving senior officials, focused on land acquisition challenges and compensation problems. Collaborative strategies to expedite infrastructure development were emphasized to mitigate financial losses due to monsoon-triggered landslides.

Updated: 27-09-2024 20:59 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a key meeting on Friday to assess the progress of road projects across the state and to address critical concerns over land availability, according to official reports.

During the meeting, officers from various agencies provided an extensive briefing on the challenges related to land acquisition, including issues surrounding compensation. 'I chaired a meeting at Samman Bhawan with senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) to address land issues affecting road projects in our state,' Tamang stated.

The Chief Minister examined potential solutions to streamline land acquisition processes and focused on specific cases that have slowed down projects. He underscored the need for inter-agency collaboration to fast-track infrastructure development and address landowners' concerns effectively. Key attendees included Chief Secretary VB Pathak, DGP AK Singh, secretaries from various departments, and district collectors. Officials noted that Sikkim faces over Rs 500 crore in financial losses each monsoon due to landslides, highlighting the urgency for robust infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

