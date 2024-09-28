Left Menu

Delhi's Winter Action Plan Targets Dust Pollution with Strict 14-Point Construction Guidelines

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai introduced a 14-point construction guideline to curb dust pollution as part of the city's 'Winter Action Plan'. Effective from October 7, the rules require dust control measures at construction sites. Compliance will be monitored by 523 teams from 13 departments, with penalties for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:31 IST
Delhi's Winter Action Plan Targets Dust Pollution with Strict 14-Point Construction Guidelines
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to mitigate rising dust pollution during winter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a comprehensive 14-point guideline for construction sites as part of the 'Winter Action Plan'.

Effective from October 7, the guidelines mandate that all construction sites must be enclosed with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading, and vehicles transporting construction materials must have clean tires. Regular water sprinkling and provision of dust masks for workers are also required.

To ensure compliance, the Delhi government has deployed 523 teams from 13 departments to monitor construction sites round the clock. Violations will result in penalties, with repeat offenders facing a halt in their construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024