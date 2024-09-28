Delhi's Winter Action Plan Targets Dust Pollution with Strict 14-Point Construction Guidelines

In an effort to mitigate rising dust pollution during winter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled a comprehensive 14-point guideline for construction sites as part of the 'Winter Action Plan'.

Effective from October 7, the guidelines mandate that all construction sites must be enclosed with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading, and vehicles transporting construction materials must have clean tires. Regular water sprinkling and provision of dust masks for workers are also required.

To ensure compliance, the Delhi government has deployed 523 teams from 13 departments to monitor construction sites round the clock. Violations will result in penalties, with repeat offenders facing a halt in their construction activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)