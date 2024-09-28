Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeast US as Death Toll Rises

Authorities across the southeastern United States faced the daunting task on Saturday of cleaning up from Hurricane Helene, one of the most powerful storms to hit the country, as the death toll continued to rise. At least 47 deaths were reported by early Saturday, and officials feared the discovery of more bodies across several states.

Downgraded late on Friday to a post-tropical cyclone, the remnants of Helene continued to produce heavy rains, sparking massive flooding that threatened dam failures which could inundate entire towns. 'The devastation we're witnessing in Hurricane Helene's wake has been overwhelming,' President Joe Biden said on Saturday. 'Jill and I continue to pray for all who have lost loved ones and for everyone impacted by this storm.'

'Our focus is on life-saving and life-sustaining response efforts in the Southeast,' he added. 'I continue to be briefed by my team, which is coordinating recovery efforts with state and local officials.' In Florida's Pinellas County near Tampa, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described the destruction as a 'war zone' during a press conference, after spending hours assessing the damage.

At least 3.25 million customers woke up early on Saturday without power across five states. Authorities warned it could be several days before services were fully restored. The worst outages were reported in South Carolina, with more than 1 million homes and businesses without power, and in Georgia, with 777,000 power outages. As of 11 a.m., the remnants of the storm were about 145 miles (235 km) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky. Some of the worst rainfalls were recorded in western North Carolina, receiving up to 30 inches (76 cm) of precipitation on Mount Mitchell in Yancey County, the NWS's Weather Prediction Center reported.

Scientists say climate change contributes to stronger, more destructive hurricanes. Helene hit Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm on Thursday night, with winds reaching 140 mph (225 kph). It left behind a chaotic landscape of overturned boats, felled trees, submerged cars, and flooded streets. Police and firefighters carried out thousands of water rescues throughout the affected states on Friday.

More than 50 people were rescued from the roof of a hospital in Unicoi County, Tennessee, after floodwaters swamped the rural community. Emergency crews used boats and helicopters for rescues. Elsewhere in Tennessee, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis ordered the evacuation of downtown Newport due to a potential failure at the nearby Walters dam.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings overnight for a swath of eastern Tennessee covering 100,000 residents. The Nolichucky Dam in Greene County faced potential failure early on Saturday, officials reported. On Friday, Biden added Tennessee to the list of states under declarations of emergency, freeing up federal funds for recovery efforts. In western North Carolina, Rutherford County officials warned of a potential failure at the Lake Lure Dam, although it did not appear imminent late Friday.

Residents throughout the region faced significant disruptions. In coastal Steinhatchee, Florida, a storm surge moved mobile homes, while in Treasure Island, boats were grounded in front yards. Various communities reported substantial flooding, leading to extensive emergency rescues.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis reported 11 storm-related deaths and described the impact as fierce and unstoppable. FEMA Director Deanne Criswell joined DeSantis in touring the storm damage, extending sympathies to affected families. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's office confirmed 15 fatalities, and North Carolina reported two deaths. South Carolina's Post and Courier newspaper cited 19 fatalities statewide. (Reporting and writing by Rich McKay; additional reporting by Joseph Ax, Andrew Hay, Brad Brooks and Ismail Shakil; Editing by William Mallard, Bill Berkrot and Daniel Wallis)

