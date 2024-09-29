Left Menu

Innovative Science and Intriguing Discoveries: From Bacteria in Art to Viking Skeletons

Recent science news includes a Spanish mother-daughter duo using bacteria for art restoration, the launch of Manchester's major science and tech innovation district, and the discovery of 50 Viking skeletons in Denmark that promise new insights into Nordic history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking effort, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch and her mother Pilar Roig are using bacteria to restore 18th-century frescoes in Valencia. This innovative collaboration bridges Bosch's expertise in microbiology and Roig's art restoration skills.

On a broader scale, Manchester has inaugurated a $2.3 billion science and technology innovation district. This ambitious project aims to enhance the city's reputation as a key hub for scientific and technological advancement, featuring significant commercial space and housing.

Meanwhile, Danish archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery, unearthing 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons near Odense. This find offers an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of the famed seafaring Nordic people, thanks to the favorable preservation conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

