Innovative Science and Intriguing Discoveries: From Bacteria in Art to Viking Skeletons
Recent science news includes a Spanish mother-daughter duo using bacteria for art restoration, the launch of Manchester's major science and tech innovation district, and the discovery of 50 Viking skeletons in Denmark that promise new insights into Nordic history.
In a groundbreaking effort, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch and her mother Pilar Roig are using bacteria to restore 18th-century frescoes in Valencia. This innovative collaboration bridges Bosch's expertise in microbiology and Roig's art restoration skills.
On a broader scale, Manchester has inaugurated a $2.3 billion science and technology innovation district. This ambitious project aims to enhance the city's reputation as a key hub for scientific and technological advancement, featuring significant commercial space and housing.
Meanwhile, Danish archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery, unearthing 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons near Odense. This find offers an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of the famed seafaring Nordic people, thanks to the favorable preservation conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Streax Professional Unveils Huemagic: A No-Ammonia Hair Colour Innovation
Marcus Rashford Ends Goal Drought as Manchester United Triumphs Over Southampton
Indian Financial Institutions Embrace AI for FinTech Innovations
ONGC Board Revamp: A New Chapter in Corporate Strategy and Energy Innovation
Manchester City's Financial Trial: High Stakes and Historic Implications