Storm Leslie: A Growing Atlantic Cyclone

Storm Leslie is taking shape over the tropical eastern Atlantic, with forecasts predicting it will escalate into a hurricane within days, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday.

At present, Tropical Storm Leslie is located approximately 490 miles southwest of the southern extent of the Cape Verde Islands, bearing maximum sustained winds reaching 40 mph.

As it stands, there are no coastal watches or warnings activated, as confirmed by the latest advisory from the NHC.

