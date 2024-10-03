Storm Leslie: A Growing Atlantic Cyclone
Storm Leslie is forming over the eastern Atlantic and is predicted to become a hurricane soon. Currently, it has winds up to 40 mph and is 490 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. No coastal warnings are in effect.
Storm Leslie is taking shape over the tropical eastern Atlantic, with forecasts predicting it will escalate into a hurricane within days, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday.
At present, Tropical Storm Leslie is located approximately 490 miles southwest of the southern extent of the Cape Verde Islands, bearing maximum sustained winds reaching 40 mph.
As it stands, there are no coastal watches or warnings activated, as confirmed by the latest advisory from the NHC.
