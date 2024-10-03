Left Menu

Tragic Incident on Atal Setu: A Businessman's Final Leap

A businessman named Philip Shah committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This incident marks the second suicide on the bridge within three days. Shah's mental distress and the operational specifics of the bridge have drawn attention to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:25 IST
In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old businessman, identified as Philip Shah, ended his life on Wednesday by jumping off the Atal Setu bridge, which links Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. This marked the second suicide at this location in less than a week, following a similar incident involving a banker on Monday.

Shah, a resident of Matunga in central Mumbai, drove his car onto the Atal Setu and parked it before taking the fatal leap into the sea. Bridge CCTV personnel spotted Shah's parked car, prompting a rapid response from a rescue team. Although they quickly reached the site and initiated a search operation, Shah was found and later declared dead at the hospital.

Police identified Shah through his Aadhaar card found in the car. Authorities are examining the circumstances leading to his apparent mental distress prior to his death. The Atal Setu, inaugurated in January, is the country's longest sea bridge at 21.8 km, further highlighting the seriousness of this unfortunate event.

