Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Fire Amid Typhoon Havoc in Taiwan

At least nine individuals perished in a tragic hospital fire in southern Taiwan on Thursday, coinciding with the island's onslaught by Typhoon Krathon.

The blaze erupted in Pingtung County, a region severely impacted by the typhoon's heavy rains and fierce winds, which swept across the island, leaving it in paralysis.

Soldiers from a nearby base collaborated with medical staff and firefighters to evacuate patients. Despite the challenge of evacuating 176 patients amid severe weather conditions, they were successfully relocated to safe shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)