Police Van-Truck Collision Injures Nashik Policemen

Twelve policemen sustained injuries when their van collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday. The accident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

The police officers were traveling to Malegaon for a security assignment at an event where state leaders were anticipated to attend. Their van crashed into the truck from behind, leaving one officer with severe injuries and eleven others with minor wounds.

The severely injured officer was transferred to a hospital in Nashik, while the others received treatment at a local hospital. The truck driver fled the scene and is under investigation. Notably, the anticipated leaders did not attend the event but addressed it via phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)