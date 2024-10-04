Left Menu

Police Van-Truck Collision Injures Nashik Policemen

Twelve policemen were injured in a van-truck collision in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra highway. The injured officers were en route to a security duty in Malegaon. One officer sustained serious injuries. The truck driver fled the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:43 IST
Police Van-Truck Collision Injures Nashik Policemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve policemen sustained injuries when their van collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday. The accident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

The police officers were traveling to Malegaon for a security assignment at an event where state leaders were anticipated to attend. Their van crashed into the truck from behind, leaving one officer with severe injuries and eleven others with minor wounds.

The severely injured officer was transferred to a hospital in Nashik, while the others received treatment at a local hospital. The truck driver fled the scene and is under investigation. Notably, the anticipated leaders did not attend the event but addressed it via phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024