Maharashtra Renames Controversial BDD Chawl Project

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a significant name change for the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, shedding the association with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. The project will now honor the esteemed social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

This redevelopment project, located in Naigaon, was previously named after Pawar, a long-serving political leader and four-time chief minister of the state, during the governance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

According to a resolution from the state's Housing Department, the decision to change the name was influenced by public representatives' appeals in the Naigaon area. The project will hereby be known as the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)