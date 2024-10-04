Left Menu

Maharashtra Renames Controversial BDD Chawl Project

The Maharashtra government has renamed the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to Babasaheb Ambedkar, following public requests. Initially named after Pawar during the Maha Vikas Aghadi tenure, the project in Naigaon will now honor the prominent social reformer and jurist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:36 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a significant name change for the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, shedding the association with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. The project will now honor the esteemed social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

This redevelopment project, located in Naigaon, was previously named after Pawar, a long-serving political leader and four-time chief minister of the state, during the governance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

According to a resolution from the state's Housing Department, the decision to change the name was influenced by public representatives' appeals in the Naigaon area. The project will hereby be known as the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.

