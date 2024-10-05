Tragedy in Meghalaya: Flashfloods Claim Ten Lives
A devastating flashflood caused by incessant rainfall has claimed at least 10 lives in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district. Among the victims are seven members of a single family. The Chief Minister has announced ex gratia payments for the victims' families and reviewed the situation in the affected areas.
A devastating flashflood has claimed at least 10 lives, including seven members of a family, in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Triggered by incessant rainfall, landslides have significantly affected the Gasuapara region. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives and held a review meeting on the district's situation.
The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to undertake search and rescue operations. Sangma emphasized the potential use of bailey bridge technology for swift rebuilding efforts and announced ex gratia payments for victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
