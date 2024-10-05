Left Menu

Tragedy in Meghalaya: Flashfloods Claim Ten Lives

A devastating flashflood caused by incessant rainfall has claimed at least 10 lives in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district. Among the victims are seven members of a single family. The Chief Minister has announced ex gratia payments for the victims' families and reviewed the situation in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:38 IST
Tragedy in Meghalaya: Flashfloods Claim Ten Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating flashflood has claimed at least 10 lives, including seven members of a family, in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Triggered by incessant rainfall, landslides have significantly affected the Gasuapara region. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives and held a review meeting on the district's situation.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to undertake search and rescue operations. Sangma emphasized the potential use of bailey bridge technology for swift rebuilding efforts and announced ex gratia payments for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024