Tragic Blaze in Mumbai: Seven Lives Lost in Chembur Fire

A tragic fire engulfed a shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai's Chembur area early on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, among them three minors, according to a fire official.

The fire broke out at 5.20 am at Siddharth Colony. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the scene, announcing both a high-level investigation into the incident and a compensation package for the victims' families amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The ground floor of the building served as a shop, with the upper floor used as living quarters, clarifies an official.

The fire, classified as 'level-one', was confined initially to the shop's electric wiring and installations, eventually spreading upwards. The injured parties were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but were declared deceased upon arrival. Firefighting units managed to extinguish the blaze by 9.15 am. Shinde, accompanied by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, vowed to address any obstacles in pending slum rehabilitation efforts.

