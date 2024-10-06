Chilean Breakthrough: Reversible Dog Neutering Vaccine

In a groundbreaking development, Chilean scientists have introduced a reversible dog neutering vaccine. This innovation promises a new era in pet care by eliminating the need for surgical procedures.

Findley, a petite white and brown Chilean terrier, is among the world's first canines to experience this cutting-edge treatment. The non-invasive procedure took place in his Santiago home while Findley was comforted by his owner and showered with treats.

The process, which left Findley scampering away as though nothing had occurred, heralds a significant step forward in animal care, offering a humane and efficient alternative to traditional neutering surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)