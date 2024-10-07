2023: Record Drought Year for Global Rivers

The UN weather agency announced on Monday that 2023 was one of the driest years for the world's rivers in over three decades. This record heat significantly reduced water flows and fueled prolonged droughts in several regions.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) highlighted that glaciers feeding rivers across numerous countries experienced the most considerable mass loss in the last fifty years, warning that this ice melt jeopardizes long-term water security globally.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warned that rising temperatures have caused the hydrological cycle to become more erratic, leading to severe droughts and floods. The report emphasized the need for better data collection and sharing to address these challenges.

