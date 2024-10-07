2023: Record Drought Year for Global Rivers
The UN weather agency reported 2023 as the driest year for global rivers in over three decades. The year witnessed significant glacial mass loss, endangering water security worldwide. Rising temperatures intensified erratic hydrological cycles, threatening water access for billions. WMO advocated for improved data collection for better water resource management.
The UN weather agency announced on Monday that 2023 was one of the driest years for the world's rivers in over three decades. This record heat significantly reduced water flows and fueled prolonged droughts in several regions.
The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) highlighted that glaciers feeding rivers across numerous countries experienced the most considerable mass loss in the last fifty years, warning that this ice melt jeopardizes long-term water security globally.
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warned that rising temperatures have caused the hydrological cycle to become more erratic, leading to severe droughts and floods. The report emphasized the need for better data collection and sharing to address these challenges.
