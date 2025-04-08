Kentucky Downpours: Rivers Swell to Historic Levels, Bourbon Distillery Threatened

Kentucky faces historic flooding as relentless storms swell river levels, posing significant risks to neighborhoods and landmarks, including a renowned bourbon distillery. At least 23 lives have been lost due to the severe storms, which also caused immense damage across multiple states.

The persistent extreme weather hit Kentucky alongside other states like Tennessee and Arkansas, leading to evacuations and power outages. The storms have also resulted in destructive tornadoes and fatal incidents across the region, including the tragic loss of a young boy swept up in floodwaters.

Forecasters linked the violent weather patterns to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, and abundant moisture from the Gulf, with flooding expected to persist despite forecasts of easing rain. Emergency response teams continue their efforts to mitigate the ongoing disaster amid severe infrastructure and resource challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)