Controversy Over Dharavi Redevelopment: Aaditya Thackeray Critiques Adani's Financial Gains
Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over a clause in the Dharavi redevelopment project that allegedly benefits the Adani group. He claims the project diverts Rs 5,000 crore worth of premium away from Mumbai's civic body to an Adani-led special purpose vehicle. Thackeray promises reforms under Maha Vikas Aghadi governance.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that a clause in the Dharavi redevelopment project significantly favors the Adani group, diverting Rs 5,000 crore in premium away from Mumbai's civic body.
The former minister stressed that the premium generated should rightfully belong to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which owns 70% of the land where the slums are situated. He criticized the agreement as biased towards Adani's special purpose vehicle.
Thackeray vowed that necessary changes will be made once the Maha Vikas Aghadi regains power, suggesting potential improvements in citizens' services if the premium is redirected to municipal authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Residents Arrested for Circulating Counterfeit Currency
Coldplay Adds Third Mumbai Show After Ticket Sales Crash Due to High Demand
Coldplay Adds Third Mumbai Show Amid Ticket Frenzy
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Lays Foundation for 'Koli Bhavan' in Navi Mumbai
Brazilian Woman Arrested with 124 Cocaine Capsules at Mumbai Airport