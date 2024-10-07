Delhi's Crackdown on Construction Dust: Heavy Fines and New Initiatives

In a significant move to combat pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a construction company for not adhering to anti-dust guidelines during building at RML Hospital.

The penalty highlights the government's intensified measures to enforce environmental regulations, with Rai stating that non-compliance will lead to further actions.

A new anti-dust campaign, involving over 500 inspection teams, has been launched. Complementing these efforts is a 21-point winter action plan to address broader pollution issues, including measures against stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)