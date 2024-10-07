Delhi's Crackdown on Construction Dust: Heavy Fines and New Initiatives
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai fined a construction company Rs 5 lakh for violating anti-dust guidelines at a new RML Hospital block. Over 500 government teams will monitor sites for compliance. A 21-point winter pollution action plan aims to curb stubble burning and improve air quality.
In a significant move to combat pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a construction company for not adhering to anti-dust guidelines during building at RML Hospital.
The penalty highlights the government's intensified measures to enforce environmental regulations, with Rai stating that non-compliance will lead to further actions.
A new anti-dust campaign, involving over 500 inspection teams, has been launched. Complementing these efforts is a 21-point winter action plan to address broader pollution issues, including measures against stubble burning.
