Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Construction Dust: Heavy Fines and New Initiatives

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai fined a construction company Rs 5 lakh for violating anti-dust guidelines at a new RML Hospital block. Over 500 government teams will monitor sites for compliance. A 21-point winter pollution action plan aims to curb stubble burning and improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:27 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Construction Dust: Heavy Fines and New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a construction company for not adhering to anti-dust guidelines during building at RML Hospital.

The penalty highlights the government's intensified measures to enforce environmental regulations, with Rai stating that non-compliance will lead to further actions.

A new anti-dust campaign, involving over 500 inspection teams, has been launched. Complementing these efforts is a 21-point winter action plan to address broader pollution issues, including measures against stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024