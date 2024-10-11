Blinken's Asia Concerns: Middle East Conflicts Impact

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, voiced profound concerns regarding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the dire condition of Gaza's populace. He made these comments at a press conference.

The remarks came after the East Asia Summit held in Laos, where regional leaders gathered to discuss pressing international issues. Blinken emphasized the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern conflicts with Asian peace and stability.

His statements underscore the widespread apprehension among Asian nations about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its broader ramifications, calling for collective diplomatic efforts to address the challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)