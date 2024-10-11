Left Menu

Blinken's Asia Concerns: Middle East Conflicts Impact

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over the Middle East conflicts and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting their impact on Asia during a press conference at the East Asia Summit in Laos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:09 IST
Blinken's Asia Concerns: Middle East Conflicts Impact
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • Laos

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, voiced profound concerns regarding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the dire condition of Gaza's populace. He made these comments at a press conference.

The remarks came after the East Asia Summit held in Laos, where regional leaders gathered to discuss pressing international issues. Blinken emphasized the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern conflicts with Asian peace and stability.

His statements underscore the widespread apprehension among Asian nations about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its broader ramifications, calling for collective diplomatic efforts to address the challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024