Blinken's Asia Concerns: Middle East Conflicts Impact
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over the Middle East conflicts and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting their impact on Asia during a press conference at the East Asia Summit in Laos.
- Country:
- Laos
Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, voiced profound concerns regarding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the dire condition of Gaza's populace. He made these comments at a press conference.
The remarks came after the East Asia Summit held in Laos, where regional leaders gathered to discuss pressing international issues. Blinken emphasized the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern conflicts with Asian peace and stability.
His statements underscore the widespread apprehension among Asian nations about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its broader ramifications, calling for collective diplomatic efforts to address the challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conflict Intensifies in Gaza with New Escalations
Left Parties Demand Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Condemn Israeli Actions
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School: Humanitarian Crisis Escalates Amid Ongoing Conflict
Abbas urges UN to stop the war in Gaza
Head of Palestinian Authority appeals to world to stop ''genocidal war'' in Gaza, declares: ''We will not leave,'' reports AP.