Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Florida's Communities Rally Amidst Destruction

Florida is in recovery mode as residents tally the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Milton. The storm devastated coastal communities, killing at least eight people before sparing Tampa a severe blow as feared.

After the second hurricane in two weeks, over 3 million people lost power, and infrastructure suffered major disruptions. Relief efforts gathered momentum Thursday evening as government agencies and residents returned to affected areas.

Tourism hotspots like Walt Disney World are set to reopen following assessments, signaling a return to normalcy in some sectors. Despite the destruction, the community demonstrates resilience, hopeful for a path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)