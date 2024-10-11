Left Menu

Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Florida's Communities Rally Amidst Destruction

Florida residents began rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on coastal areas, claiming at least eight lives and leaving many without homes. Despite dodging a direct hit on Tampa, the storm left millions without power. Efforts to restore normalcy were underway, as crucial sectors resumed operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:44 IST
Aftermath of Hurricane Milton: Florida's Communities Rally Amidst Destruction

Florida is in recovery mode as residents tally the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Milton. The storm devastated coastal communities, killing at least eight people before sparing Tampa a severe blow as feared.

After the second hurricane in two weeks, over 3 million people lost power, and infrastructure suffered major disruptions. Relief efforts gathered momentum Thursday evening as government agencies and residents returned to affected areas.

Tourism hotspots like Walt Disney World are set to reopen following assessments, signaling a return to normalcy in some sectors. Despite the destruction, the community demonstrates resilience, hopeful for a path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024