Left Menu

Lucky Escape: Couple Survives Car Plunge into Deep Well

A young couple survived unscathed after their car plunged into a 15-foot deep well near Pattimattom. The accident was caused by a depression in the road, unknown to the couple. They were using Google Maps at the time. Thanks to the low water level, they escaped without major injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:19 IST
Lucky Escape: Couple Survives Car Plunge into Deep Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple experienced a shocking escape after their vehicle catastrophically plunged into a 15-foot deep well near Pattimattom, authorities reported.

According to local fire officials, an unnoticed road depression led to the couple losing control of their speeding car, which then crashed into a nearby shop before tumbling into the well.

Thankfully, the well's low water level allowed the pair to exit safely. They were using Google Maps during the incident, possibly contributing to the mishap. Rescuers lowered a ladder to assist their climb to safety, with only minor scrapes recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024