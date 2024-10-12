Lucky Escape: Couple Survives Car Plunge into Deep Well

A young couple experienced a shocking escape after their vehicle catastrophically plunged into a 15-foot deep well near Pattimattom, authorities reported.

According to local fire officials, an unnoticed road depression led to the couple losing control of their speeding car, which then crashed into a nearby shop before tumbling into the well.

Thankfully, the well's low water level allowed the pair to exit safely. They were using Google Maps during the incident, possibly contributing to the mishap. Rescuers lowered a ladder to assist their climb to safety, with only minor scrapes recorded.

