Left Menu

Tragedy in Adityapur: Boiler Explosion Claims Life

A fatal boiler explosion occurred at a private company in Adityapur industrial area, resulting in the death of one worker and injuring another. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident. The injured person has been hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:22 IST
Tragedy in Adityapur: Boiler Explosion Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A worker at a private company lost his life and another was severely injured following a boiler explosion in the Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, according to local police.

The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, accompanied by a fire that erupted within the company premises. The fire's origin remains undetermined, as stated by a police officer involved in the investigation.

The injured individual has been rushed to a nearby hospital, while an active investigation into the root cause of the explosion continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024