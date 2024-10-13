Tragedy in Adityapur: Boiler Explosion Claims Life

A worker at a private company lost his life and another was severely injured following a boiler explosion in the Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, according to local police.

The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, accompanied by a fire that erupted within the company premises. The fire's origin remains undetermined, as stated by a police officer involved in the investigation.

The injured individual has been rushed to a nearby hospital, while an active investigation into the root cause of the explosion continues.

