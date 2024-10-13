Tragedy in Adityapur: Boiler Explosion Claims Life
A fatal boiler explosion occurred at a private company in Adityapur industrial area, resulting in the death of one worker and injuring another. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident. The injured person has been hospitalized.
A worker at a private company lost his life and another was severely injured following a boiler explosion in the Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, according to local police.
The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, accompanied by a fire that erupted within the company premises. The fire's origin remains undetermined, as stated by a police officer involved in the investigation.
The injured individual has been rushed to a nearby hospital, while an active investigation into the root cause of the explosion continues.
