Tragic Drowning Incident in Mandla Highlights Need for Water Safety

In a tragic incident in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, two young boys lost their lives in a drowning accident, local authorities confirmed.

The victims, named Om Sahu and Lokesh Sahu, were among a group of children, aged six and seven, who were bathing in a local pond.

Upon being rushed to Nainpur hospital, doctors declared the two boys dead on arrival, marking a heartbreaking outcome as reported by Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Neha Pachisiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)