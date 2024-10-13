Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Mandla Highlights Need for Water Safety

Two children, Om Sahu and Lokesh Sahu, tragically drowned in a pond in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. The children were part of a larger group bathing in the pond. Police confirmed their identities, and they were declared dead at Nainpur hospital after being rushed there for emergency care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:58 IST
In a tragic incident in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, two young boys lost their lives in a drowning accident, local authorities confirmed.

The victims, named Om Sahu and Lokesh Sahu, were among a group of children, aged six and seven, who were bathing in a local pond.

Upon being rushed to Nainpur hospital, doctors declared the two boys dead on arrival, marking a heartbreaking outcome as reported by Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Neha Pachisiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

