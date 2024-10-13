Hurricane Milton Aftermath: Biden Surveys Florida's Impact Zone
President Joe Biden visited Florida to assess damage from Hurricane Milton, which claimed 17 lives and disrupted power and fuel supplies. Flooding and debris continue to challenge recovery efforts. Biden pledged federal support, but additional funds from Congress are needed to aid in the cleanup.
President Joe Biden touched down in Florida on Sunday to evaluate the destruction wrought by Hurricane Milton, the state's second major storm in recent weeks. Rising floodwaters, fuel shortages, and power outages are hampering cleanup operations.
Milton, responsible for at least 17 fatalities, has compounded debris issues following Hurricane Helene. The President arrived in Tampa for an aerial tour en route to St. Petersburg, receiving briefings from federal, state, and local officials.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm accompanied Biden as the state opens more fuel distribution sites. The National Weather Service warns of ongoing flooding in Tampa Bay and near Orlando as rivers rise. Recovery is ongoing, with about 80% of power restored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
