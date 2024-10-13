Rainwater Harvesting: A Collective Effort for Future Generations

In a concerted effort to tackle India's growing water scarcity, Union Minister CR Paatil announced a campaign focused on rainwater harvesting. Speaking at 'Water Harvesting - Public Participation' under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative, Paatil stressed the urgency of securing water resources for future generations.

With India possessing just 4% of the world's drinking water yet accounting for 18% of its population, Paatil noted the national urgency in implementing rainwater harvesting practices. The campaign, supported by leaders from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, aims to mobilize citizens to recharge groundwater.

Paatil highlighted ongoing projects, including reviving thousands of borewells and linking rivers, as crucial steps towards sustainable water management. The minister called for active public participation to transform water conservation into a mass movement, ensuring enduring resources for generations to come.

