SpaceX's Starship Takes a Giant Leap in Rocketry

In a groundbreaking achievement, SpaceX successfully executed the boldest test flight of its massive Starship rocket on Sunday, capturing the returning booster with mechanical arms at the launch pad.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, heralded the success as 'science fiction without the fiction,' marking a major advancement in his ambitious plans for interplanetary travel.

The Starship's successful return to the launch tower, assisted by the towering metal 'chopsticks,' paves the way for future missions to the moon and Mars, as the company continues to innovate in aerospace engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)