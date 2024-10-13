SpaceX's Starship Takes a Giant Leap in Rocketry
SpaceX achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully catching its Starship booster using mechanical arms, a feat resembling science fiction. After blasting off from Texas, the booster was captured upon return, marking a significant step toward Musk's vision of interplanetary travel. The subsequent spacecraft landing added to the day's success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a groundbreaking achievement, SpaceX successfully executed the boldest test flight of its massive Starship rocket on Sunday, capturing the returning booster with mechanical arms at the launch pad.
Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, heralded the success as 'science fiction without the fiction,' marking a major advancement in his ambitious plans for interplanetary travel.
The Starship's successful return to the launch tower, assisted by the towering metal 'chopsticks,' paves the way for future missions to the moon and Mars, as the company continues to innovate in aerospace engineering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SpaceX
- Starship
- Elon Musk
- rocket
- booster
- moon
- Mars
- interplanetary
- engineering
- landing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Takes Helm of Indian Air Force
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Takes Command of Indian Air Force
Paraguay, Marshall Islands, and Palau Advocate for Taiwan’s Inclusion in UN at General Assembly
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Prioritizes Cohesion and Modernization in IAF
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Takes Helm of Indian Air Force